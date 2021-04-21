Ratecoin Reaches Market Cap of $135,674.84 (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 77.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $135,674.84 and $257.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

