RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €450.00 ($529.41) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RAA. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €517.30 ($608.59).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €8.40 ($9.88) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €668.20 ($786.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €679.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €724.21. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.