Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

RTLR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

