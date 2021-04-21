Raydium (RAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.11 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.65 or 0.00017209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $326.41 million and $46.11 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00063024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00275604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.71 or 0.01023293 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.00659714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,127.42 or 1.00111974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,830,386 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

