Raymond James Increases Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $100.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $93.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
