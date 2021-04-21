Raymond James Increases Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $100.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

