Raymond James Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $30.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. Mplx has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.