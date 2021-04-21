Raymond James Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $250.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $233.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day moving average is $188.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after buying an additional 159,865 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.