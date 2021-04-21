Raymond James Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $145.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

XPO opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.43, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $138.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.37.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 77.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

