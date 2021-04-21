Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.25.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock traded up $9.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,991. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 1-year low of $142.15 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,875,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.