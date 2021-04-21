Raymond James Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $87.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of LNG opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

