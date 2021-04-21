Raymond James (RJF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Raymond James to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $131.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. Insiders sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

