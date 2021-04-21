Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Down 2.3%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.50. 12,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 501,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

