Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lessened by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.01. 67,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

