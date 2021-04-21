Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Reduced by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

