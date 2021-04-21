RChain Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. RChain has a market capitalization of $200.69 million and approximately $850,596.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00068510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00643571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.26 or 0.06508222 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

