Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 353,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,611.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

