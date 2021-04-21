Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,371 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of O traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,329. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

