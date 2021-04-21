Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.09. 62,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,329. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $68.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.