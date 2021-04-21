Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.
O opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
