Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

4/19/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/4/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $775.00.

3/16/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/10/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at FIX to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $724.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,169,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,454.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $670.44 and a 200-day moving average of $640.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Get Tesla Inc alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.