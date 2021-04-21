Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Digital (WDC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC):

4/19/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $124.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well poised to benefit from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Further, improving PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Moreover, increasing demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical is a positive. Also, the company is expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions. Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Nonetheless, weakness in enterprise markets due to sluggish IT spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remains a headwind, at least in the near term. Escalating expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain other concerns.”

3/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

3/8/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

3/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

2/24/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

