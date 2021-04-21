Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aroundtown (AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR: AT1) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($8.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($8.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($8.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.20 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.90 ($8.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.30 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.90 ($9.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.90 ($9.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.25 ($8.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.33 ($7.45) on Wednesday. Aroundtown SA has a 1 year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of €6.55 ($7.70). The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.68.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.