Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Alkaline Water (WTER)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS: WTER):

4/21/2021 – The Alkaline Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – The Alkaline Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

4/10/2021 – The Alkaline Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – The Alkaline Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company's stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. "

Shares of The Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in The Alkaline Water during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Alkaline Water by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

