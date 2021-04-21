RED Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,319.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $38,319.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.83 or 0.00482590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000894 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

