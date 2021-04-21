Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRR. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

