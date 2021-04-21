Redd (RDD) Trading Up 14.2% This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,529.65 or 1.00329278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00144631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001083 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001872 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

