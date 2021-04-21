ReddCoin Market Cap Tops $317.62 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $317.62 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 75.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,045.01 or 0.99791258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.00554083 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.78 or 0.00385755 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.72 or 0.00905935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00145977 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003579 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

