Redwood Trust (RWT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

