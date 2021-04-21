Refereum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,704.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Refereum has a total market cap of $99.36 million and approximately $60,704.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00093814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00649837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.49 or 0.07686604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

