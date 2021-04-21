reflect.finance Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $140,687.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00660954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.66 or 0.08159360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00049275 BTC.

reflect.finance Coin Profile

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,459,297 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

