Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson Sells 7,500 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.27, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $58,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

