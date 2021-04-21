Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $64.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,441. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

