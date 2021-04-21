Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.
Regions Financial has raised its dividend by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 6,668,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,055,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.
In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
