Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 6,668,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,055,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.