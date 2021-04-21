Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after buying an additional 348,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after buying an additional 298,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.