Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) vs. Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Head to Head Review

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Auris Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Auris Medical has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Auris Medical and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auris Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Regulus Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Auris Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Auris Medical and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auris Medical N/A N/A N/A Regulus Therapeutics N/A -150.66% -57.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auris Medical and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auris Medical N/A N/A -$6.68 million ($2.30) -1.22 Regulus Therapeutics $6.83 million 13.06 -$18.59 million ($1.08) -1.14

Auris Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regulus Therapeutics. Auris Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Auris Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It is also developing AM-125 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of acute peripheral vertigo; AM-201, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the prevention of antipsychotic induced weight gain and drowsiness; and AM-301, a drug-free nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens, as well as AM-102 for the tinnitus treatment. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with INSERM; and Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products, which include RGLS5579 glioblastoma multiforme program; and Hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and cell therapies programs. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

