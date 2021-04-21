Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

