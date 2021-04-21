Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $95,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,287 shares of company stock worth $8,308,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLMD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $580.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

