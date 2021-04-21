Relx (LON:REL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,776.15

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,776.15 ($23.21) and traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($25.24). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,917.50 ($25.05), with a volume of 3,513,539 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,807.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,776.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

