Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Relx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Relx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Relx by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RELX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

