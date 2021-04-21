Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.81

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 4360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

