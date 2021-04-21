Ren Market Capitalization Tops $867.62 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $867.62 million and approximately $104.62 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.00675534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.28 or 0.07340086 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

