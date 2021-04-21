RenaissanceRe (RNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNR opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.90 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.14.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

