Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 2,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $900.60 million and a P/E ratio of -162.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in Renalytix AI by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at $2,188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,260,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.