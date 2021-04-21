renDOGE (RENDOGE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 135.4% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $946,803.04 and approximately $1.85 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.64 or 0.01029036 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00659621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.44 or 0.99734294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

