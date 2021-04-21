Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $158,465.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $748,257.46 and approximately $158,465.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00275968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.96 or 0.01027668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00656681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,817.59 or 1.00019046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 972,061,138 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

