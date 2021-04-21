Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Renewable Energy Group worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 178,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,565,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

REGI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.48. 20,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

