Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
RSW opened at GBX 6,352 ($82.99) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 2,375.38 ($31.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,906.02.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
