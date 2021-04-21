Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,071.25 ($66.26).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSW. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

RSW opened at GBX 6,352 ($82.99) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 2,375.38 ($31.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,141.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,906.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

