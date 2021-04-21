Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Gap Down to $56.16

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.16, but opened at $53.53. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 421 shares.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

