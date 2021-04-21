Rentberry Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Rentberry has a market cap of $463,947.72 and $928.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.