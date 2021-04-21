Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $31.13. 5,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 150,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

A number of analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,485,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

